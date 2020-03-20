By: admin

Published March 20, 2020, in Obituaries

Loraine Alexander, 90, of Huron, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her home at Huron.

Her funeral service was 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial was in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Loraine Clara Huether was born to Ben and Clara (Schorzman) Huether at Alpena on Nov. 30, 1929. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1947. Loraine attended Business College. She worked for Swift and Company and CNW Railroad.

On Oct. 2, 1949, she married Ronald Bischoff. They lived on a farm southwest of Huron until his death in February 1973. She moved to Huron and was part owner and operator of a ceramic shop.

Loraine married Rodney Alexander on Feb. 15, 1975, and lived southeast of Huron until they retired and moved to Huron.

Loraine is survived by her children, Barbara (Steve) Anderson of Yankton, Ronda (Kevin) Tiede of Rapid City, Scott (Deb) Alexander of Alpena, Lisa Opsahl of Yankton, Rhonda (Lee Serfling) Wallum of De Smet and Eunice Alexander of Clear Lake; 18 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald Bischoff and Rodney Alexander; son, Steve Alexander; and her son-in-law, Jeff Wallum.