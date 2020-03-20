By: admin

Published March 20, 2020, in Obituaries

Delbert “Junior” Spencer, 80, of Huron, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Huron.

His memorial service was on Saturday, March 14, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Burial took place at Maplewood Cemetery in Iroquois, with military honors. A memorial visitation was held Friday, March 13, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron.

Delbert John “Junior” Spencer was born on Feb. 5, 1940, in Arlington to Delbert and Agnes (Brudvig) Spencer. The family later moved to De Smet where Delbert grew up.

Delbert served in the United States Marine Corp in the 1950s before moving to Huron. In Huron, he met Marcelene Kirsch, and they married on Feb. 5, 1966, in Woonsocket. Over the years, Delbert worked at a few places, including being self-employed and hauling iron, cleaning up places and selling parts.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, mowing, reading and watching football and racing. He had a great sense of humor, loved telling stories and making up funny songs, and had the gift of gab.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Marcy; his son, Bret (Linda Krohmer) Spencer; his daughter, Kelly (Les Giefer) Spencer; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marcella Rogers, Linda (Mel) Moeding and Ramona (Glen) Naser; brothers-in-law, Dave (Beth) Kirsch and Jerry Kirsch; best friend, Tom (Joanie) Weber; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Agnes; stepfather, Bud Quam; mother-in-law, Marie Kirsch; father-in-law, Lawrence Kirsch; brothers, John, James, William and, in infancy, Richard; sisters, Peggy Lorenz, Gracie Lorenz Ward and Delores Corbin; brothers-in-law, Roger Lorenz, Kenny Corbin, RJ Ward, Lyle Lorenz, James Rogers and Marlin Fischer; two infant grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Spencer; two nephews, Rodney Lorenz and Eric Robinson; and two infant nieces.