Published March 27, 2020, in Obituaries

Terry Lee Kludt, 72, of Woonsocket and formerly of Alpena, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Visitation was held at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Due to the Coronavirus/CDC recommendation, a private funeral service was held for family and close friends on Tuesday, March 24, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron, with burial at the Resthaven Cemetery in Alpena.

Terry Lee Kludt, the son of Elmer and Margaret (Rieck) Kludt, was born on Sept. 6, 1947, in Huron.

He attended school and graduated from Alpena High School. Terry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in February of 1970. Terry worked as a farmer for many years until his retirement from Stan’s Inc. Terry also worked for Peterson Brothers Construction and ground hay for many years.

Terry was a member of the American Legion in Alpena. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Terry loved the outdoors and was a passionate gardener. Farming was his greatest joy. Terry was a mellow person and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. Terry also loved spending time with his family and friends.

Terry is survived by his three children, Tawney (Loren) Beitelspacher of Aberdeen, Steven (Mallie) Kludt of Brandon, and Kami (Preston) Moody of Woonsocket; his eight grandchildren; three brothers, Tim (Cheryle) Kludt of El Paso, Texas, Tony (Barbara) Kludt of Miller, and Joel (Lory) Kludt of Clarksville, Tenn.; four sisters, Barbara (John) Stupero of Rush City, Minn., Peggy (David) Ninke of Webster, Betty (Glen) Macauley of Yoncalla, Ore., and Ellen (Craig Newstrom) Kludt of St. Francis, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Brian Peterson.