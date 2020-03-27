Madelyn Nickelson

Woonsocket

By:
Published March 27, 2020, in Obituaries

Madelyn May Nickelson, 92, of Woonsocket and formerly of Huron, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A private family service was held on Wednesday, March 25, at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron, with burial at the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. 

Madelyn May Wier, the daughter of Hugh and Erma (Tillotson) Wier, was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in Spencer. She attended school and graduated from Spencer High School in 1944.  Madelyn also attended Mitchell Business College and worked for law offices in Mitchell and Huron.  She also worked for the State Department of Social Services for many years until her retirement in 1989.

Madelyn married L.J. “Nick” Nickelson on Feb. 5, 1951, in Huron. 

Madelyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Madelyn enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and traveling.

Madelyn is survived by her four daughters; Gloria (Gerald)  Klaas of Woonsocket, Pat Remington of Huron, Michele (Randy) Jankord of Brandon and Pat Johnson of Yuma, Ariz.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lenore Robertson of Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick in 1993; daughter, DeAnn Brink; grandson, Kevin Brink; two brothers, George and Leslie Wier; and son-in-law, Dean Remington.

