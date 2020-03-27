Ronald Noell, Jr.

Dayton, Wyo.

By:
Published March 27, 2020, in Obituaries

Ronald Chesly Noell, Jr., 55, of Dayton, Wyo., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, while snowshoeing in the Big Horn Mountains.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service in Dayton, Wyo., will be determined at a later date. Kane Funeral Home was entrusted with local arrangements.

Ron was born to Ronald Sr. and Delilah Hennrietta (Hathaway) Noell on Oct. 18, 1964, in Ft. Hood, Texas. Ron was raised in Artesian. Ron married Gale Irene White in September of 2004 in Jamaica. They have one son. Ron was employed by Boeing and worked on F-18 jets for over 30 years in St. Louis. Upon early retirement, Ron and his family left St. Charles, Mo., and moved to Dayton, Wyo., in April 2019.

His interests were collecting guns, and he enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles. Ron loved the Big Horn Mountains. He hiked, took his son skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hunting and fishing.

Ron is survived by his wife, Gale, and son, Logan Mathew, of Dayton, Wyo.; mother-in-law, Sandra Hersey, several cousins in Wyoming and South Dakota, along with other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Noell, Sr.

