Published March 20, 2020, in Obituaries

Lois Oline (Solberg) Forbes, 92, of Wessington Springs, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Weskota Manor Avera.

Her funeral service was held Friday, March 13, at Basham Funeral Home in Wessington Springs with Rev. Zach Kingery officiating. Burial was in the Solberg Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lois was born on Dec. 21, 1927, to Julius and Lennie (Bridge) Solberg and grew up on the family farm south of Lane. She graduated from Lane High School in 1945. Lois worked at the Wessington Springs Courthouse with the “Court House Girls” after graduating from high school.

In 1950, Lois was joined in marriage to John Forbes at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. They lived on several farms around the Woonsocket area before moving to Redondo Beach, Calif. in 1957. By this time, they had five of their six children. Lois worked at the local newspaper in Redondo Beach, The Daily Breeze. In 1966, the family moved to Reseda, Calif., where Lois worked for some large printing companies including, Nu Art and Regency Thermographer as a typesetter and proof-reader. After all their children had graduated from high school, John and Lois moved to Reno, Nev., and Lois was employed by Harrah’s Casino as an executive secretary. They retired to Wessington Springs in 1993.

Lois enjoyed growing roses and gardening throughout her life. In retirement, she joined the Birthday Card Club, was the secretary on the Solberg Cemetery Board, crocheted baby blankets and crafted Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren, and enjoyed bowling and socializing with friends.

Lois is survived by her six children, Cathy (Dennis) Perry, Jean Ferguson, David Forbes, Delia Atkinson, Doug (Caryn) Forbes and Danette (Glenn) Miller; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, John; siblings, Marvin (Mary) Solberg and Doris (Alert) Endahl; and sons-in-law, Reggie Atkinson and Jack Ferguson.