NOTICE OF PUBLIC  HEARING

By:
Published January 24, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on February 3rd, 2020, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance regarding Section 515, Minimum Yard Requirements. Section 515 states There shall be a side yard not less than seventy-five (75) feet. A request of a side yard of twenty (20) feet for a lean-to addition is being presented for Lot 1 in E/2SE/4 29-107-62.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605.796.4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

