Published September 25, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for platting less than 10 acres at E/2SW/4SW/4SE/4 & W/2SE/4SW/4SE/4 3-106-62  a ten (10) acre parcel and E/2SE/4SW/4SE/4 & S/2SE/4SE/4 3-106-62 a twenty-five (25) acre parcel. Section 513 Minimum Lot Requirement states the minimum lot area shall be ten (10) acres. A plat described as Aviles Outlots 1 & 2 in S/2SE/4 3-106-62. Outlot 1 consists of 3.03 acres and Outlot 2 consists of 31.98 acres.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

