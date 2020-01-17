NOTICE OF  VACANCY

MUNICIPALITY OF  WOONSOCKET

By:
Published January 17, 2020, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:

Mayor, two-year term;

City Councilmember 

Ward I, two-year term;

City Councilmember 

Ward II, two-year term;

City Councilmember 

Ward III, two-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 103 S 3rd Ave between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., central time, not later than the 28th day of February 2020.

Tara Weber 

Finance Officer

Source: 4 SDR 26, effective October 27, 1977; 8 SDR 24, effective September 16, 1981; 14 SDR 19, effective August 9, 1987; 16 SDR 20, effective August 10, 1989; 19 SDR 12, effective August 5, 1992; 42 SDR 178, effective July 1, 2016.

General Authority: SDCL 12-1-9(3).

Law Implemented: SDCL 9-13-6, 9-13-9.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 17, 2020, 8:40 pm
    Cloudy
    24°F
    real feel: 7°F
    humidity: 100%
    wind speed: 16 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 2, 2020 January 3, 2020 January 4, 2020
    January 5, 2020 January 6, 2020 January 7, 2020 January 8, 2020 January 9, 2020 January 10, 2020 January 11, 2020
    January 12, 2020 January 13, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 15, 2020 January 16, 2020 January 17, 2020 January 18, 2020
    January 19, 2020 January 20, 2020 January 21, 2020 January 22, 2020 January 23, 2020 January 24, 2020 January 25, 2020
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 