Published January 17, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Paul Larson, Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, Ray Ohlrogge, and Jeff Ebersdorfer present. Auditor Diane Larson was also present.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

This being the annual reorganization of the Board of County Commissioners, the county auditor called for nominations for chairman of the board.

Blindauer nominated Jeff Ebersdorfer. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by S. Larson, that nominations cease. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer will be the chairman. Ebersdorfer called for nominations for vice-chairman. Blindauer nominated Steve Larson. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, that nominations cease. Motion carried. Steve Larson will be the vice-chairman. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

STATE’S ATTORNEY

Jeff Larson, State’s Attorney, met with the board to give advice on legal matters.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Foreman, Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, and Ron Gillen, Brosz Engineering, met with the board. After discussion and advice from Gillen, it was decided to do some repair work on the township road south of the 4-H Building and to open the road to single lane traffic for now. Major repairs will be made in the future.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

At 10:30 a.m., motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to go into executive session. All ayes. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared an end to executive session at 10:45 a.m.

APPOINTMENTS AND FEES

Chairman Ebersdorfer made the following appointments: Mental Health and Drug/Alcohol Board, Paul Larson; 4-H Advisory Board, Steve Larson; District III, Ray Ohlrogge; Sanborn County Rural Development, Jeff Ebersdorfer; County Planner, Penny Farris; Economic Development Board, Ray Ohlrogge; South Dakota Housing Authority Board, Jeff Ebersdorfer; Planning and Zoning, Ray Ohlrogge; and Drainage Board, Gary Blindauer and Paul Larson. It was moved by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the appointments. All ayes. Motion carried

It was moved by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to establish a cost of $2,400.00 for county burial or cremation plus $0.75 per mile within the state. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, that the following places be designated for holding chattel mortgage sales in Sanborn County for 2020: The front door of the Courthouse, City of Woonsocket; between Block Four and Five, Original Plat, Town of Letcher; and the public street on the north side of the Cortrust Bank, City of Artesian. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Blindauer, seconded by, P. Larson, to designate Cortrust Bank of Artesian, First National Bank of Omaha (Woonsocket), Edward Jones of Mitchell, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, and South Dakota Public Funds Investment Trust (FIT) as legal depositories and the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the legal newspaper. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to approve expenses for county commissioners, county officials, and county employees to attend all scheduled meetings pertaining to county business for 2020. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay bills at each regular meeting as needed. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to set mileage and meals at state rates. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to set wage of election workers at $175.00 plus mileage per day and to pay $35.00 plus mileage for school of instruction, if attended. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to declare old iron, used bridge planks, old culverts, used tires and old parts as surplus with maximum value of $1,000.00. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to use the state bid list for county purchases. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to set the commissioners’ salary at $7,500.00 annually, mileage included as part of salary plus insurance. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to appoint Jason Coenen as the Emergency Management Director. All ayes. Motion carried.

It was moved by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to establish four (4) or less voting precincts. All ayes. Motion carried:

Precincts will be as follows:

Precinct #1: Afton, Floyd, Benedict, Oneida, Artesian City, Diana, Union, Ravenna – Artesian Community Center;

Precinct #2: Butler, Letcher, Letcher City, Logan, and Elliott – Letcher Community Center

Precinct #4: Jackson, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Township, Silver Creek Township, Woonsocket Ward 2 – Woonsocket Community Center

Precinct #5: Woonsocket Wards 1 and 3, Warren Township – Woonsocket Community Center.

It was moved by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to set board wages for zoning and drainage at $45.00 per diem plus mileage. All ayes. Motion carried.

By agreement of the board the annual meeting with townships and towns will be on February 18 at 1:30 p.m. in the 4-H Building.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to set the wage for extra part-time help for the Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Auditor, Sheriff’s Office, and Janitor at minimum wage. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, that the Register of Deeds will submit the money collected in that office each month to the treasurer by January 20th of the following month and the sheriff by January 15th. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to pay $50.00 a month for usage of their personal cell phone for county business to the highway superintendent and the deputy sheriffs. All ayes. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the ambulance roster on file in the auditor’s office. All ayes. Motion carried.

BRULE COUNTY JAIL

Auditor Larson presented a prisoner care contract for the year 2020 with Brule County Jail. Sanborn County agrees to pay Brule County $55.00 per prisoner-day. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter into this contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,558.492.34

Register of Deeds $2,274.50

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

AT&T Mobility, Wireless $55.93

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve a three percent raise for the staff for the year 2020. All ayes. Motion carried. Following are the salaries including the insurance incentive:

Tom Fridley, Sheriff, Annually $54,481.80

Jason Coenen, Deputy Sheriff, Annually $42,209.55

Josh Starzman, Annually $37,080.00

Jason Coenen, Emergency Management, Annually $6,636.70

Jeff Larson, State’s Attorney, Annually $46,558.09

Elizabeth Hoffman, Clerk, Annually $28,918.91

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, Annually $45,163.60

Karen Krueger, Treasurer, Annually $49,477.46

Barb Regynski, Deputy Auditor and Treasurer, Annually $36,903.56

Diane Larson, Auditor, Annually $48,037.46

Lynn Brueske, Register of Deeds, Annually $47,317.46

Tom Carda, Janitor, Annually $43,741.69

Steve Larson, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Ray Ohlrogge, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Gary Blindauer, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Paul Larson, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Jeff Ebersdorfer, Commissioner, Annually $7,500.00

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, Annually $49,132.39

Sheri Kogel, Office Manager, Annually $44,827.75

Cheryl Smith, Deputy Register of Deeds, Hourly $13.39

Jolene Anderson, Secretary, Hourly $12.10

Sherryl Rankin, Secretary, Hourly $12.10

Perianne Clendening, Secretary, Hourly $12.10

Robert Smith, Highway, Hourly $16.74

Brian Pearson, Highway, Hourly $21.14

Jim Luthi, Highway, Hourly $17.03

Heath Larson, Highway, Hourly $15.71

Alan Larson Jr., Highway, Hourly $15.71

David Hjelm, Highway, Hourly $17.99

James Gorter, Highway, Hourly $15.00

Richard D. Miller, Highway, Hourly $15.00

There being no further business, motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County