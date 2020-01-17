By: admin

Published January 17, 2020, in Public Notices

The following school board position will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office or due to the resignation of the following school board member.

Neal Hiemstra –

three-year term

Lisa Snedeker –

three-year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at the Woonsocket High School building between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central time, not later than February 28th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than the 28th day of February, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Crystal A. Selland

Business Manager

Woonsocket School

District 55-4