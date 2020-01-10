By: admin

Published January 10, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding to conduct end of the year business. Other members present were: Ray Ohlrogge, Gary Blindauer, Steve Larson, and Paul Larson. Also present was Auditor Diane Larson. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Steve Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Ron Gillen, Brosz Engineering, was unable to attend the meeting. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to purchase a Cat 289D3 Compact Track Loader. All ayes. Motion carried.

BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnish $296.61

First National Bank, Tax Liability $1,180.37

Towns, Townships, Cities, Schools, T&C, James River Water, Monthly Remittance $227,772.89

Avera Health Plan, Health Insurance $20,931.59

AFLAC, Insurance $1,140.08

AFLAC, Insurance $199.60

South Dakota Retirement, Retirement $7,448.74

South Dakota Retirement, Retirement $56.42

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $70.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $161.71

VSP, Insurance $208.20

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $370.82

Colonial Life, Insurance $527.60

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $12,564.68

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $43.80

3D Security Inc., Key Fobs $56.46

A-OX Welding, Oxygen Cylinders $144.05

SYNCB/Amazon, Supplies $363.51

American Family, Refund Payment $150.00

Ameripride Services, Laundry $187.24

AT&T Mobility, Air Card $12.72

Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Test $56.20

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $240.00

Todd O. Brueske Construction, Install Culverts $28,732.14

Butler Machinery Co., Supplies $4,021.61

Butler Machinery Co., Skid Loader $76,100.00

Total Oil Inc., Diesel $15,264.36

Express 2, Fuel $122.05

Express Stop, Fuel $9.61

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $236.60

Fastenal Company, Supplies $88.19

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Culverts and Installation $3,264.50

First National Bank, Supplies $191.95

Growmark, Supplies $126.00

Neal Hiemstra, Bluetooth $763.56

Horizon Health Care, Physical $132.00

Velma Kneen, Refund Deposit $100.00

Leads Online, Investigations System $1,188.00

Light & Siren, Supplies $855.03

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Iron $187.10

McLeod’s Printing, Supplies $79.40

Mobile Binders, Record Books $382.99

North Central Rental, Rent Trailer $3,000.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $117.90

Sherryl Rankin, Mileage $28.56

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $23.60

Roger Schmit, Refund of Ambulance $451.50

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication Fees $235.73

James D. Taylor, Attorney Fees $2,406.75

Transource Truck & Equipment Inc., Supplies $217.98

True North Steel, Culverts $34,297.16

Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone $40.01

Woony Foods, Supplies $54.35

Gary Zell’s Auto Glass, Windshields $470.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,875.00

DRAINAGE BOARD

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to appoint Jim Fridley to the drainage board. All ayes. Motion carried.

SUPPLEMENT BUDGETS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to supplement the emergency management budget in the amount of $3,900.41 for a Homeland Security Grant received. All ayes. Motion carried.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to transfer the following amounts from contingency to the department named to balance for the year:

State’s Attorney – $249.38; Courthouse – $6,606.29; and Drainage – $70.10. All ayes. Motion carried. The board commended many departments for staying within budget.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to go into executive session at 2:50 p.m. to discuss a legal matter. All ayes. Motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared an end to executive session at 3:10 p.m.

SURPLUS PROPERTY

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to declare the 2006 Gehl 5640 Turbo skid loader surplus. It will be sold on the on-line auction site with a reserve bid of $13,500.00. S. Larson abstained from voting. Motion carried.

There being no further business, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Vice-Chairman of the

Board, Sanborn County