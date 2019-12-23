Letcher Town Board proceedings

December 23rd, 2019

By:
Published January 17, 2020

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried to approve the December 5th, 2019, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: Discussion was held on the water sample report.  

The board members had a conference call with Kohl from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.  They went over any updates and if they had anything else the board needed to discuss. At this time, no other questions were asked. The board is waiting to move on with the next step.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. 

New Business: Discussion was held on the water waiver due on December 31st. Paperwork has been filled out and sent in for the waiver renewal.  

The board went over the Drinking Water Calendar for 2020.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. 

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2020 membership dues for District III Planning & Development for $409.00.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment: 

Department of Environment & Natural Resources – $150.00 – Wastewater 2020 Fees, District III Planning & Development – $409.00 – Membership Dues for 2020, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,389.54 – Health Insurance, Dakota Pump – $4,904.87 – Repair Pump for Lift station, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $11.98 – Supplies for Mower, Hoffman Digging – $1,525.00 – Snow Removal, NorthWestern  Energy – $989.04 (Street Lights – $505.49, Lift station – $85.51, Water Valve – $12.04, Water Plant – $182.76, Community Center – $178.41, and Rossy Park – $24.83), Sanborn Weekly Journal – $104.03 – Advertising Minutes, Davison Rural Water – $3,351.33 – Gallons Used, Brooks Oil – $76.25 – Fuel for the Snow Plow, Dawson Construction – $255.10 – Streets – Blading, Menards – $1,649.47 – Supplies – Parks, Morgan Theeler, LLP – $20.00 – Lawyer Membership Dues – South Dakota Municipal League, Public Health Laboratory – $30.00 – Water Samples.

The next board meeting will be held on January 6, 2020.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

