Published February 21, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Sports, Woonsocket

VERMILLION – The Dakota Wesleyan University men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet on Saturday in Vermillion.

Senior Rex Schlicht (Woonsocket) led the way for the Tigers in the 600-meter run. With a 1:25.87-minute run, Schlicht took home first place. The time moves him into the top-10 in the conference in that event.

The Tigers will have their next meet for the GPAC Conference Championships in Mitchell this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22.