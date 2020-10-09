SCW runners wrap up successful regular season

By:
Published October 9, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

SCW CROSS-country team members after the Howard Meet on Oct. 5 are pictured, back row, left to right: Carter Christian, Lizzie Boschee, Andrew Lindgren, Jeff Boschee, Noah Terkildsen, Michael Georges; front row: Tanner Christian, Emilie Lindgren and Hannah Terkildsen. Not pictured: Braxton Gentles, Trinity Boschee and Jaycee Baruth.

The SCW cross country team finished up their regular season this week with multiple runners medaling in the competitions, and the girls and boys teams placing amongst the best at the meets. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Blackhawk Cross Country team traveled to Colman-Egan to compete. Class A and Class B sized schools competed side-by-side in the Colman-Egan Meet. Four SCW runners came home with hardware.

With the regular season completed, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket cross country team will travel to Gettysburg on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to compete in the regional meet. The top finishers in that meet will then travel to Rapid City on Oct. 24 to compete at the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet.

…Read more details in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

