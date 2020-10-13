Traveling art show stops in Woonsocket on their way across the United States

By:
Published October 13, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, Oct. 8, a traveling art show made a pit stop in Woonsocket at the local convenience store, Express Stop. Of course, in a small town, visitors as such do not go unnoticed. This particular art show consisted of a 1952 Chevy school bus with a late 1960s Volkswagon Vanagon body grafted to the top of the bus and pulling a Volkswagon Bug behind. All three vehicles were covered on all sides in art that was started by the owners and then added to by artists all across the country.

…See more details along with another photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 13, 2020, 11:03 pm
    Cloudy
    49°F
    real feel: 46°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 7 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020
    October 4, 2020 October 5, 2020 October 6, 2020 October 7, 2020 October 8, 2020 October 9, 2020 October 10, 2020
    October 11, 2020 October 12, 2020 October 13, 2020 October 14, 2020 October 15, 2020 October 16, 2020 October 17, 2020
    October 18, 2020 October 19, 2020 October 20, 2020 October 21, 2020 October 22, 2020 October 23, 2020 October 24, 2020
    October 25, 2020 October 26, 2020 October 27, 2020 October 28, 2020 October 29, 2020 October 30, 2020 October 31, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 