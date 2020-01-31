By: admin

January 31, 2020

Bill proposals are beginning to fill up committee time this week. We have heard from department heads about policy and budget requests. Many bills filed initially deal with clean up language to make prior bills passed more consistent. So far, 81 bills have been introduced in the House and 69 in the Senate.

With the small amount of time that we have outside of committees or floor sessions, we have been meeting as whip groups and as a caucus to discuss how to find funding for teachers, providers, and state employees. There is a lot of support among legislators to do what we can to help fund those groups.

The various tourism groups from all parts of the state were in Pierre last week to bring attention to what tourism contributes to our economy. Tourism week culminated in the governor’s award banquet where several people and businesses were honored for service to South Dakota.

The education committee heard presentations from the Board of Regents and the Department of Education. Those entities provided valuable background information for the bills we will be seeing in the coming weeks. Health & Human Services committee heard presentations on opioid abuse and nursing home issues on finding and keeping employees.

I am impressed with the work we can accomplish in Pierre when we work together. The parties have differences, but that is understandable since we all come from different backgrounds and experiences. As we move forward through the session, we cannot allow divisiveness to work against us.

Please contact me at marli.wiese@sdlegislature.gov.