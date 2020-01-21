Weekend storm hits the area

By:
Published January 21, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Snow was piled high in the open lot between Express Stop and Steichen Service on Woonsocket’s Main Street (Dumont Ave.).

A winter storm landed upon Sanborn County on Friday morning and stayed until Saturday evening. No travel was advised for a good portion of the time, and Interstate 90 was closed from Mitchell to Sioux Falls, while Interstate 29 was closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border. 

The snow started on Friday morning and continued for a few hours. Then, the worst part of the storm, the wind, hit and created low to zero visibility conditions. The wind howled and gusted up to 40 miles per hour through Friday night and Saturday, which made caring for livestock very difficult for farmers. The wind eventually died down early Saturday evening, but Sanborn County’s Sheriff’s office had sent the word out that roads would not be cleared until Sunday morning, and travel was not advised until then. 

…Read on and see another photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 21, 2020, 2:04 pm
    Cloudy
    24°F
    real feel: 5°F
    humidity: 68%
    wind speed: 20 mph S
    wind gusts: 29 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 2, 2020 January 3, 2020 January 4, 2020
    January 5, 2020 January 6, 2020 January 7, 2020 January 8, 2020 January 9, 2020 January 10, 2020 January 11, 2020
    January 12, 2020 January 13, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 15, 2020 January 16, 2020 January 17, 2020 January 18, 2020
    January 19, 2020 January 20, 2020 January 21, 2020 January 22, 2020 January 23, 2020 January 24, 2020 January 25, 2020
    January 26, 2020 January 27, 2020 January 28, 2020 January 29, 2020 January 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 February 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 