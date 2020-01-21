By: admin

Published January 21, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

A winter storm landed upon Sanborn County on Friday morning and stayed until Saturday evening. No travel was advised for a good portion of the time, and Interstate 90 was closed from Mitchell to Sioux Falls, while Interstate 29 was closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

The snow started on Friday morning and continued for a few hours. Then, the worst part of the storm, the wind, hit and created low to zero visibility conditions. The wind howled and gusted up to 40 miles per hour through Friday night and Saturday, which made caring for livestock very difficult for farmers. The wind eventually died down early Saturday evening, but Sanborn County’s Sheriff’s office had sent the word out that roads would not be cleared until Sunday morning, and travel was not advised until then.

