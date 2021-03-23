The Letcher Tormey-Stach Unit #93 American Legion Auxiliary held the 2021 Americanism Essay and Poem Contest. The winners are as follows:
Essays
Class I (Third and Fourth Grade) – (Total Judged: 13)
First Place – Hayden Steele;
Second Place – Brooklyn Larson;
Third Place – Ramsey Fouberg;
Class III (Seventh and Eighth Grade) – (Total Judged: Four)
First Place – Cameron Edwards;
Second Place – Aubrey Moody;
Third Place – Bryce Larson.
Poems
Class II (Fourth Grade) – (Total Judged: Seven)
First Place – Brooklyn Larson;
Second Place – Landree Zoss;
Third Place – Cort Stevens;
Class III (Fifth Grade) – (Total Judged: Seven)
First Place – Miles Larson;
Second Place – Lincoln Diede;
Third Place – Alissa Kidder;
Class IV (Sixth Grade) – (Total Judged: Four)
First Place – Carter Edwards;
Second Place – Hudson Fouberg;
Third Place – Miley Adams.
The Artesian Jackson Hall Post #47 Legion Auxiliary held their 2021 Americanism Essay and Poem Contest. The winners for their unit’s contest are as follows:
Essays
Class I (Third and Fourth Grade)
First Place – Henry Fridley;
Second Place – Levi Hinker;
Third Place – Colton Nelson;
Class III (Seventh and Eighth Grade)
First Place – Evan Easton;
Second Place – Payton Uecker;
Third Place – Caleb Kneen;
Poems
Class II (Fourth Grade)
First Place – Henry Fridley;
Second Place – Gage Diede;
Class III (Fifth Grade)
First Place – Evie Olson;
Second Place – Olivia Conrad;
Third Place – Chance Machado;
Class IV (Sixth Grade)
First Place – Riley Kneen;
Second Place – Ian Octavo;
Third Place – Cole Wilson.
