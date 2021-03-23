By: admin

The Letcher Tormey-Stach Unit #93 American Legion Auxiliary held the 2021 Americanism Essay and Poem Contest. The winners are as follows:

Essays

Class I (Third and Fourth Grade) – (Total Judged: 13)

First Place – Hayden Steele;

Second Place – Brooklyn Larson;

Third Place – Ramsey Fouberg;

Class III (Seventh and Eighth Grade) – (Total Judged: Four)

First Place – Cameron Edwards;

Second Place – Aubrey Moody;

Third Place – Bryce Larson.

Poems

Class II (Fourth Grade) – (Total Judged: Seven)

First Place – Brooklyn Larson;

Second Place – Landree Zoss;

Third Place – Cort Stevens;

Class III (Fifth Grade) – (Total Judged: Seven)

First Place – Miles Larson;

Second Place – Lincoln Diede;

Third Place – Alissa Kidder;

Class IV (Sixth Grade) – (Total Judged: Four)

First Place – Carter Edwards;

Second Place – Hudson Fouberg;

Third Place – Miley Adams.

The Artesian Jackson Hall Post #47 Legion Auxiliary held their 2021 Americanism Essay and Poem Contest. The winners for their unit’s contest are as follows:

Essays

Class I (Third and Fourth Grade)

First Place – Henry Fridley;

Second Place – Levi Hinker;

Third Place – Colton Nelson;

Class III (Seventh and Eighth Grade)

First Place – Evan Easton;

Second Place – Payton Uecker;

Third Place – Caleb Kneen;

Poems

Class II (Fourth Grade)

First Place – Henry Fridley;

Second Place – Gage Diede;

Class III (Fifth Grade)

First Place – Evie Olson;

Second Place – Olivia Conrad;

Third Place – Chance Machado;

Class IV (Sixth Grade)

First Place – Riley Kneen;

Second Place – Ian Octavo;

Third Place – Cole Wilson.

