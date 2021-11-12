By: admin

Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Anna Schlaeg, 74, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, after battling a long illness.

A private burial will take place in Longview, Wash., at a later date.

Anna Ethel Davey was born Aug. 4, 1947, to Richard and Helen (Roberson) Davey, in Longview, Wash. She was the eldest of five children. She grew up across the river in Clatskanie, Ore., and graduated high school in 1966.

In the 1980s, Anna moved to Chloride, Ariz., and worked various jobs, one being the Assistant Fire Chief. She was the first woman to work for the Nevada Highway Department. Due to her failing health, Anna moved to South Dakota in 2018, to be close to family.

Anna loved horses. She enjoyed riding in parades and won many awards. She loved watching NASCAR, especially when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was racing. She was an avid collector of Breyer horse and cat figurines. Anna was Roy Rogers’ biggest fan, and even met him once.

Anna is survived by her two sisters, Minno Goodyear of Huron and Maggi Wright of Hurricane, Utah; three daughters, Kim, Karla and Jerri Ann; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; three nieces; and three nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Rich and Joe Davey.