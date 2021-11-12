Anna Schlaeg

Woonsocket

By:
Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Anna Schlaeg, 74, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, after battling a long illness.

A private burial will take place in Longview, Wash., at a later date.

Anna Ethel Davey was born Aug. 4, 1947, to Richard and Helen (Roberson) Davey, in Longview, Wash. She was the eldest of five children. She grew up across the river in Clatskanie, Ore., and graduated high school in 1966.

In the 1980s, Anna moved to Chloride, Ariz., and worked various jobs, one being the Assistant Fire Chief. She was the first woman to work for the Nevada Highway Department. Due to her failing health, Anna moved to South Dakota in 2018, to be close to family.

Anna loved horses. She enjoyed riding in parades and won many awards. She loved watching NASCAR, especially when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was racing. She was an avid collector of Breyer horse and cat figurines. Anna was Roy Rogers’ biggest fan, and even met him once.

Anna is survived by her two sisters, Minno Goodyear of Huron and Maggi Wright of Hurricane, Utah; three daughters, Kim, Karla and Jerri Ann; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; three nieces; and three nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Rich and Joe Davey.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 13, 2021, 11:07 am
    Sleet
    30°F
    real feel: 14°F
    humidity: 81%
    wind speed: 13 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
    November 7, 2021 November 8, 2021 November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021 November 11, 2021 November 12, 2021 November 13, 2021
    November 14, 2021 November 15, 2021 November 16, 2021 November 17, 2021 November 18, 2021 November 19, 2021 November 20, 2021
    November 21, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 24, 2021 November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 