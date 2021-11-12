By: admin

Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Susan Kae Anderson, 55, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 5, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Bruce. Visitation was Thursday, Nov. 4, with a prayer service at Grace Free Lutheran Church. Rude’s Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

Susan Kae (Spader) Anderson was born on April 12, 1966, at the Public Health Hospital in Charles Mix County. At three days of age, she was welcomed into the Darrel and Joan (Feldhaus) Spader household as a foster child. Sue was adopted by the Spaders on April 2, 1968.

Sue grew up on Hayland Angus Ranch by Fedora, where she attended school at Howard until her graduation in 1984. After graduation, Sue continued her education at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, where she received multiple degrees. Sue was an accountant, an insurance agent at State Farm, an office manager at Dust Control LLC, a guardian for her brother, Dana, a homemaker, and a mother.

Sue and her two sons became active in Boy Scouts, where she met Jeff Anderson. Sue and Jeff were married on Jan. 10, 2010, and Sue gained two stepchildren, Adam and Emily.

Sue loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing. As a child, she could often be found playing outside and riding her horse, Kit. More recently, she could be found working on her garden and canning her harvest. Sue also enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing, and riding side-by-side.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jeff; sons, Cody Behlings and Dustin Bothwell; stepchildren, Adam Anderson (Jena) and Emily (Jordan) Goulet; three grandchildren; father, Darrel Spader; siblings, Sherryl (Mike) Rankin of Woonsocket, Joe (Carla) Spader, Todd Spader, and Dana Spader; mother-in-law, Marjorie Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Spader; her grandparents, Bernard and Mary Feldhaus and John and Katie Spader; and her father-in-law, Richard Anderson.