Daniel Scott

Fedora

By:
Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Daniel Scott, 73, of Fedora, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. 

Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 5, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service.

Daniel Lee Scott was born on Sept. 14, 1948, to Howard Scott and Goldie Lee at Methodist Hospital in Mitchell. He attended grade school in Fedora, where his mother was a teacher and where he was active in local 4-H. Dan graduated from high school in 1966 as a member of the last class to graduate from Fedora High School. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota in 1970 and a master’s degree in mathematics in 1976. He taught math in the Mitchell Community School District and served as the President of the Mitchell Education Association.

The farm at Fedora was Dan’s home for his entire life. He enjoyed the land, livestock, hunting, and the Minnesota Twins. He was also fortunate to have traveled the world with friends.

Dan is survived by his brother, David (Molly) of Spencer, Iowa; two nephews; one niece; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents.

