Published November 12, 2021, in Obituaries

Perry Strombeck, 82, formerly of Mt. Vernon, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to designate memorials to the Keystone Congregational Church, PO Box 462, Keystone, SD 57751. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Perry was born July 16, 1939, in Mt. Vernon to Perry Francis and Ann Strombeck. His father died when Perry was eight years old. He lived in Mt. Vernon and graduated from high school, where he made a name for himself running track. Perry went to Yankton College on a track scholarship and continued to be successful in the quarter mile and relay events. He met his future wife, Gretchen Jamison, early in his sophomore year. After his junior year, Perry and Gretchen married on Aug. 6, 1960. Upon graduation, Perry began teaching and coaching at a junior high school in Yankton. Their first son was born in August 1961. While his wife and baby were still in the Yankton hospital, Perry’s Guard Unit (115th Signal Corp) was activated to prepare for the “Cuban Missile Crisis.” During the first week of October 1961, the convoy left Yankton for Ft. Riley, Kan. to start their training. His family moved with the unit.

Perry and his family returned to Yankton in the fall of 1962. Perry spent 32 years with the New York Life Insurance Company, first as an agent, then going into management where he was responsible for hiring and training new agents. During his career, he was the managing partner for the Lincoln, Oklahoma City, Ft. Worth, and Omaha offices. He and Gretchen retired in 1994 and moved to their home in the Black Hills. It was at this time they began to develop and manage motels. Their interests included horses, mules, Cowboy Mounted Shooting, international travel, hunting, politics, friends, family, and their church.

Perry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gretchen; four children, Perry Jamison Strombeck (Dora) of McCook, Valerie Lunka (Mike) of Denver, Colo., Clay Strombeck of Rapid City, and Corey Strombeck of Lincoln, Neb.; a sister, Marlys Schmitz of Aberdeen; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.