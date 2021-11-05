NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published November 5, 2021, in Obituaries

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioners meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance at E215.4’ of lot 4; Blk 3 Westbrooks Addition, Woonsocket, S.D., for a west side yard of eight (8) feet. Section #815 states there shall be two side yards, each shall not be less than ten (10) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

