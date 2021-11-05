By: admin

Published November 5, 2021, in Obituaries

Bradley Joseph McGillvrey, 40, of Wolsey, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, as the result of a car accident.

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey with burial at the Wolsey Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, with a prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Bradley Joseph McGillvrey, the son of James (Caroline) McGillvrey and Karma (Doug) Schiltz, was born May 26, 1981, in Huron. He attended school and graduated from Wolsey High School. Bradley made his home in Wolsey and worked as a service technician for CHS, McGillvrey Oil, and Pullman Drilling in Wolsey.

Brad loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews and was always known as the “fun uncle.” He was smart, talented and could fix anything. Brad had a great sense of humor. He loved watching movies.

Grateful for having shared in Brad’s life are his father, James (Caroline) McGillvrey of Wolsey; his mother, Karma (Doug) Schiltz of Wolsey; two brothers, Adam (Christine) McGillvrey of Huron and Douglas (Erika) McGillvrey of Concord, Calif.; sister, Kelli (Tucker) Snedeker of Woonsocket; grandmother, Donna McGillvrey-Gogolin of Huron; three stepbrothers, David (Karen) Jensen of Wolsey, Daniel Jensen of St. Lawrence and Logan Schiltz of Wessington; three stepsisters, Theresa (Cody) Marzahn of Frankfurt, Katie (Eric) Decker of Hitchcock and Erin (Brandon) Kruse of Hanover, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dean McGillvrey and Mike Gogolin; and grandparents, Jack and Mavis Price and Doc and Maxine Boyd.