Robert DeBoer

Mitchell

By:
Published November 5, 2021, in Obituaries

Robert DeBoer, 81, of Mitchell, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. 

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Oct. 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Robert “Bob” DeBoer was born in Springfield on Oct. 4, 1940, to Martin and Esther (Dahlenburg) DeBoer. He attended local country schools. In 1967, he earned his GED.

Bob was married to Sheila VanLaecken in Letcher on April 28, 1962.

Bob worked for several local businesses and began his employment at UPS in 1973. At this same time, they purchased their first farm ground and continued to farm and raise cattle.

In his younger days, Bob loved water skiing. He spent the fall and winter snowmobiling, hunting, feeding cattle, and visiting sale barns. Bob loved traveling to Las Vegas. 

Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Moose Lodge. He was also a past member of the Mitchell Trap League.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila; son, Don; daughters, Susie (David) Hagerty and Michelle Erickson; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Marjorie Bjerke of Jamestown, N.D., and Lila Letcher of Medford, Ore.; brother-in-law, Jack Wieblehaus of Mitchell; sister-in-law, Linda DeBoer of Woonsocket; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Wieblehaus; brother, Harlan; brothers-in-law, Ernest Bjerke, James Letcher, and Barry VanLaecken.

