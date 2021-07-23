By: admin

Published July 23, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

Do you know alternatives to antibiotics for your livestock? Can you identify the different cuts of pork? How about the current safety tips for four wheelers, kayaks, farming and being in the sun. If you were one of the privileged spectators at the recent 4-H Public Presentation Contest on July 13, you will know the answer to these questions. With amazing confidence and skill, 26 Sanborn County 4-Hers presented a wide range of topics and knowledge. Subjects ranged from how to keep your rabbit cool to networking at college to Jack Russell terriers! It was an amazing testament to the talent and expertise of our 4-H youth.

Judging this wonderful event were Jennifer Larson and Brooke King. Ribbons were awarded to these deserving 4-Hers:

Purple: Kaylee Adams – “How to Keep Rabbits Cool,” Miley Adams – “Showing a Pig,” Whitney Adams – “Six Tips for Sun Safety,” Hope Baysinger – “Where’s the Bacon?” Xavier Baysinger – “Fur Ever Friends,” Sury Bechen – “Energy Bites for 4-H Special Foods,” Lane and Ty Burkel – “Embryology 101,” Ashlee Hanson – “The Things I Have Done for My Conservation,” Trevor and Kahle Johnson – “Four wheeler Safety,” Timothy Kelly – “Tie Dye T-Shirts,” Chaz Larson – “Cookie in a Jar,” Brady Larson – “Antibiotic Alternatives,” Brooklyn Larson – “Star of the Show,” Bryce Larson – “Why Protein?” Megan Linke – “Oh the Places You Will Go,” Memphis Moody – “Sensory Bottles,” Teagen Moody – “Farm Safety,” Acaiya Schultz – “What is a Fetus? A Glob of Tissue or a Baby?” Ezra Schultz – “I Want to Skate 2!!” McKenzie Uecker – “Sun Safety,” Payton Uecker – “Kayaking Safety,” Delaney Zoss – “Showmanship Practice to Perfection;”

Blue: Victoria Hoffman – “Workshop Preparation,” Sophie Kelly – “Tie Dye T-Shirts.”

