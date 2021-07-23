By: admin

A few young Sanborn County residents competed in rodeo events over the weekend, and they all performed well, with some qualifying for state with their performances.

Cort Stevens competed in Huron on Sunday and finished third in the bareback steer riding and fourth in flag race. Cort is now qualified for state in all four events he competes in. They are flag race, breakaway, goat tying and bareback steer riding.

Teya and Trey Moody competed in Huron on Sunday, as well. Teya placed second and qualified for state on Sunday in the breakaway event. Trey is still working on his times. Both will have the chance to qualify in events in a few more rodeos scheduled this summer.

Mason Moody continues to ride well in the bull riding event. He competed both Thursday and Friday nights at the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo in Mitchell. Thursday night he didn’t make the whistle, but Friday night, he rode the full eight seconds and earned a score of 86 points, which put him in second place by the end of the four-day event.

Aubrey Moody has had an awesome summer of rodeo and has qualified for the state rodeo finals in all five events she competes in. They are flag race, pole bending, barrels, goat tying and breakaway. Her results so far are as follows: in Aberdeen on July 3-4, Aubrey finished first in the flag race and third in both barrels and poles in Saturday’s competition and was reserve all around, and on Sunday, she earned first in barrels, goat tying, breakaway and flag race and finished as the all-around champion; on July 10, Aubrey competed in Chamberlain and earned first place in flag race and second in breakaway; on July 11, she competed in Kennebec and earned first in goat tying and poles and second place in barrels and breakaway, which earned her enough points to be all-around champion again; and on Saturday, July 17, Aubrey competed in Huron and earned first in both flag race and barrels. Aubrey is sitting at second in the state overall in goat tying, which got her a spot on the National Jr. High team for goat tying to compete at the National Finals in DesMoines, Iowa.

