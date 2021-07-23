Lady Blackhawks volleyball teams shine at team camp

The Lady Blackhawks volleyball program took two teams to the Kernel Team Camp in Mitchell on Monday and Tuesday last week. Both teams had to go up against tough teams from bigger schools, and they played very well. SCW Team One won against Lennox, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton and Flandreau, then split sets with Parkston and lost close sets to Mitchell in their first day of play. SCW Team Two also had a great day, winning eight out of ten sets they played the first day. 

Tuesday found the Lady Blackhawks Team One beating Dell Rapids in three sets, but coming up a little short against Mitchell, again. They finished the camp in fifth place out of 14 teams. 

The Lady Blackhawks on Team Two had a great second day of camp, as well, finishing in second place in the Gold Bracket. 

The volleyball season will soon be starting, and the Lady Blackhawks will be ready. The official first day of practice is Thursday, Aug. 12. Their first game will be at the Hanson Tournament on Aug. 24.

