By: admin

Published July 30, 2021, in Sports

The Wessington Springs Legion baseball team traveled to Groton for their Region Tournament over the weekend. They played well but couldn’t hold on in the double-elimination tourney. They won their first two games with identical scores of 6-5 against Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern and Claremont. They suffered their first loss against Mobridge with a score of 6-10, and then they were eliminated from the tournament with a loss to Redfield with the same score of 6-10.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!