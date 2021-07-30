The Wessington Springs Legion baseball team traveled to Groton for their Region Tournament over the weekend. They played well but couldn’t hold on in the double-elimination tourney. They won their first two games with identical scores of 6-5 against Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern and Claremont. They suffered their first loss against Mobridge with a score of 6-10, and then they were eliminated from the tournament with a loss to Redfield with the same score of 6-10.
