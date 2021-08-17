Mason Moody earns his first pro-rodeo win

By:
Published August 17, 2021

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Mason Moody, a senior at Sanborn Central High School, started a Professional Rodeo and Cowboy Association (PRCA) run with his first performance in Dodge City, Kan. That first night, he rode for 88 points as the final rider of the night after taking a reride and secured his first pro-rodeo win. His winnings included a set of spurs and his largest payout so far in his career. 

His win in Dodge City sent him on a quest for more and onto Abilene, Kan. on Thursday, Aug. 5, and to Sidney, Iowa on Friday, Aug. 6. He was bucked off in both those competitions, but that didn’t keep him from continuing northward to Ashley, N.D., where he earned a score of 78 to land him fourth place in their rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 8. 

Overall, Moody has gone the eight seconds for four out of nine rides in the PRCA, with three out of four in the Badlands Circuit, and he is zero for three in the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) arena, so far. 

According to Moody, he is overwhelmed by the support he receives from Sanborn County, and he feels very blessed to have such amazing fans. His next PRCA event will be at the Sioux Empire Fair on Saturday, Aug. 14.

