Published February 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present was Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer. Present for public participation was Ryan Bechen.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King to approve the agenda. Motion carried. The minutes of the January 12, 2021, meeting were read, with correction of adding the vouchers, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.

December 9, 2020 – January 12, 2021:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $991.85

Danek Candace, Payroll $73.88

Ebersdorfer Molly, Payroll $646.45

Effling Kurt, Payroll $110.82

Fridley Tom, Payroll $312.46

King Travis, Payroll $110.82

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,169.89

Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Fees $50.00

IRS, 941 $700.14

Mitchell Iron & Supply, Repair $251.12

Planning & Development, Fees $418.00

Runnings Supply, Supplies $107.69

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $28.59

January 13, 2021 to February 9, 2021:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,069.45

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $670.45

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $196.10

King, Travis, Payroll $116.36

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34

Francis, Effling, Repair $60.00

Prairieland Collections Inc., Collections $55.52

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $20.38

Shilo Peer, Maintenance $3,162.00

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on light pole on Highway 34 and Main Street.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed and discussed delinquent bills.

Nuisance properties were discussed.

New Business:

Motion to approve the December 31, 2020, year-end reports by Danek, seconded by King. Motion carried.

Discussion was held on the Sanborn County Annual Meeting with Towns and Townships on February 16, 2021; Council member Danek will attend if possible.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member