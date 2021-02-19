By: admin

Published February 19, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, March 8, 2021.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for a building to be placed twenty (20) feet from property boundary line at Tract 2 in E/2NE/4 35-106-61. Section 515 of the Agriculture District states: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than seventy-five (75) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County