Artesian Town Board proceedings

March 9, 2021

By:
Published March 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew, Kaleigh Zoss, Josh Starzman and Brad Zobel.  

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. The minutes of the February 9, 2021, meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.  

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,090.75

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $655.68

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $196.10

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Street $298.77

Larson & Nipe, Fees $181.00

Sanborn County Realty & Title Company, Fees $241.76

Old Business: Discussion was held on Streets, Lagoons and Nuisance Properties.

New Business: The Equalization Meeting has been set for Monday, March 15, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center.  There will not be an election for the year of 2021.  

There being no further business, motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by King; motion carried.

Molly EbersdorfeR

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 20, 2021, 12:14 am
    Clear
    42°F
    real feel: 31°F
    humidity: 62%
    wind speed: 16 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 