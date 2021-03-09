By: admin

Published March 19, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew, Kaleigh Zoss, Josh Starzman and Brad Zobel.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. The minutes of the February 9, 2021, meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,090.75

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $655.68

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $196.10

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Street $298.77

Larson & Nipe, Fees $181.00

Sanborn County Realty & Title Company, Fees $241.76

Old Business: Discussion was held on Streets, Lagoons and Nuisance Properties.

New Business: The Equalization Meeting has been set for Monday, March 15, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. There will not be an election for the year of 2021.

There being no further business, motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by King; motion carried.

Molly EbersdorfeR

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member