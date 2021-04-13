By: admin

Published April 23, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with council members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew, Kaleigh Zoss, Josh Starzman, Jessica McGuire, Shilo Peer, Lori Funk, Nancy Sullivan, Tia Dorsey, Heidi Dorsey and Brad Zobel.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Nancy Sullivan attended the council meeting with concerns and questions about a rodent problem, burning in the city limits, nuisance properties and the dog leash ordinance. Shilo Peer and Lori Funk attended the council meeting with questions on city properties.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the March council minutes, financial statement, and payment of bills; motion carried:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,299.84

Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $723.27

Effling, Kurt, Payroll $147.76

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $212.72

King, Travis, Payroll $297.37

Benders Sewer & Drain, Sewer $592.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $64.49

South Dakota Municipal League, Fees $106.00

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets, mowing, parks, lagoons, dump – only burnables and nuisance properties. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to proceed with the Code Enforcement process and abate the nuisances on property Lot 10-12, Inc. Blk 7 OP Artesian, Tract Unplatted 9-106-59 and Lot H1 (1.26A) East Side Outlots, Artesian and W 67’ Lots 13-16 and Lots 17-19 Blk 6 OP Artesian. Motion carried.

New Business:

Spring clean-up is set for May 8th, starting at 1:00 p.m. No tires will be accepted.

Discussion was held on volunteer firemen.

The Council addressed a concern about the mowing ordinance and determined it needs to be updated. This ordinance will be updated at the next meeting.

Motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by King. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member