Published April 23, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, John Baysinger Derek Foos, Joel Rassel and Garret Foos. Elliot Ohlrogge and Finance Officer Tara Weber were also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the March 8, 2021, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by J. Baysinger, to approve the March 15, 2021 minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills:

NorthWestern Energy $1,924.52 Utilities

Powerplan $1,956.94 Shop

Northwest Pipe Fittings $155.76 Shop

Public Health Lab $41.00 Water

Ron’s Bike Shop $23.50 Parks

Scott Supply $24.71 Shop

Santel Communications $317.19 Phone/Internet

South Dakota Municipal League Workers’ Compensation $110.00 Workers’ Compensation

Team Lab $778.50 Shop

Waste Management $4,664.70 Garbage

Feistner Gravel & Excavation $1,440.00 Tree Removal

Hawkins $20.00 Water

JH Computer $287.55 Computer

Lawson $222.13 Shop

Make It Mine Design $79.34 Parks

Menards $1,080.74 Shop

Mcleods $119.00 General

Express Stop $44.10 Shop

Express 2 $503.01 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $730.04 Parks

AmeriPride $189.40 Shop

Agtegra $108.63 Streets

SODAK Tree Service $1,757.25 Parks

Runnings Supply $1,685.95 Shop

BBB Distribution $85.20 Shop

First National Bank $2,102.26 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,024.32 Retirement

Department of Revenue $280.25 Sales Tax

The Council met with Christian Ellendorf of Howard to discuss the possibilities of being appointed as the official City Attorney.

Council discussed the replot request for Greg Heil. Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the following resolution. Motion carried:

WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of TRACTS 1 AND 2 OF HEIL’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said plat is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the Master Plan adopted by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law;

THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Woonsocket, South Dakota, that the plat of TRACTS 1 AND 2 OF HEIL’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is hereby approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail.

The undersigned hereby certifies that the foregoing resolution was passed by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, at a meeting held on the 12th day of April 2021.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Council discussed the replot request of the City of Woonsocket. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin to approve the following resolution. Motion carried:

WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOTS 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 LOT A AND NORTH VIEW LOOP, NORTH VIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, as prepared by Paul C. Kiepke, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota, that said plat is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the Master Plan adopted by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law;

THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Woonsocket, South Dakota, that the plat of LOTS 1,2,3,4,5,6,7, LOT A AND NORTH VIEW LOOP, NORTH VIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, prepared by Paul C. Kiepke, be and the same is hereby approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail.

The undersigned hereby certifies that the foregoing resolution was passed by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, at a meeting held on the 12th day of April 2021.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed streets. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve Topkote INC. to complete Rout-N-Seal at $0.69 per square yard (piggyback off the Volga contract). Motion carried.

Council discussed the waterbreak at Neal Hiemstra’s Shop.

Council discussed cars and reviewed an ordinance from Plankinton, South Dakota. Cars will be discussed with the new city attorney.

Council discussed the canoe ramp. Kilcoin will continue to work with the Senska family.

NEW BUSINESS

Council discussed the dumpgrounds. Summer hours will be:

Tuesday 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Free Dump will also be offered for the residents that live within the city limits.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve a $0.25 increase for summer help. Trinity Boschee will be paid $10.00 per hour for being a licensed lifeguard.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following Malt Beverage Renewals:

Express Stop LLC (Express Stop) – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Express Stop LLC (Express 2) – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Schmiedt Enterprises (Woony Foods) Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Woonsocket Webers, LLC (CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts) Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer