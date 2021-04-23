By: admin

Published April 23, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Certified staff and Negotiation team.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting March 9, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills:

General Fund balance, March 1, 2021: $557,189.74. Receipts: taxes $42,190.83, penalties/interest $111.23, interest $42.75, other pupil $5.00, other $161.15, state fines $833.79, state aid $52,407.00, admission $1,766.00, medicaid adm $1,107.72, revenue in lieu of taxes $300.94. Expenditures: $167,842.22, manual journal entry $78.58. Balance, March 31, 2021: $488,195.35. CorTrust Savings balance, March 1, 2021: $50,446.50. Receipts: interest $12.44. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2021: $50,458.94.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, March 1, 2021: $739,773.58. Receipts: taxes $3,363.38, penalties/interest $22.60, interest $62.79. Expenditures: $14,132.03. Balance, March 31, 2021: $729,090.32. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, March 1, 2021: $307,246.35. Receipts: taxes $10,021.22, penalties/interest $3.62, interest $25.38, medicaid adm $92.00. Expenditures: $19,569.29. Balance, March 31, 2021: $297,819.28.

Food Service Fund balance, March 1, 2021: $16,209.22. Receipts: interest $1.33, adult meals $489.00, ala carte $5,783.55, certification $173.81, federal reimbursement $10,705.50, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $415.74, miscellaneous revenue $2.50. Expenditures: $17,749.79, manual journal entry $22.80. Balance, March 31, 2021: $16,008.06.

Enterprise Fund balance, March 1, 2021: $19,624.94. Receipts: interest $1.34, preschool tuition $3,327.10. Expenditures: $3,964.55. Balance, March 31, 2021: $18,988.83.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, March 1, 2021: $84,809.41. Receipts: $1,959.05. Expenditures: $1,991.45. Balance, March 31, 2021: $84,777.01.

Scholarship Fund balance, March 1, 2021: $9,718.98. Receipts: interest $0.39. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2021: $9,719.37. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,719.37; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $139,968.20;

Special Education: $19,290.80;

Food Service: $8,261.87;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copies $54.41; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $32.55; Brooks Oil Company, gas $1,275.00, #1 diesel $2,355.30; Burnison Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling, repair boiler valves $896.36; Central Electric, March electricity $2,904.33; Chesterman Co., pop $43.89; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,548.23; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, janitor COVID supply $24.87, football meeting room $110.88; EMC Insurance, suburban insurance $113.00; Corey Flatten, football coaching clinic reg. $50.00;

[IMPREST FUND: Elkton School, girls basketball regions loss $401.89; Hanson School, boys basketball regions loss $129.49; Sandy Selland, music judge/mileage $69.32; SBA, high school track fee $125.00];

Josten’s, graduation supply $97.69; K&D Busing, March shared bus service $1,066.79; Jeannette Knigge, testing snacks $36.91; Mid-Dakota Technologies, March tech support $150.00; Cole Moody, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Petty Cash, postage $31.25, 2008 suburban title/plates $21.20; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, recognition week donuts $85.24; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $109.82, notice of vacancies $20.08; Santel Communications, phone $229.13; South Dakota Association of School Business Officials, spring conference fee $75.00; South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, conference registration $5.40, membership $130.00, South Dakota High School Coaches Association membership $50.00; SportBoardz, records updates $15.00; Subscription Services of America, renew periodicals $186.02; TC Enterprises, replace switch/outlet $66.69; Mark VanOverschelde, reimburse postage $26.35; Walmart, middle school student quarter $60.00, high school student quarter $80.00; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, piano rolling cart $464.80.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; Push Pedal Pull, treadmill $2,256.00; Wordware, cafeteria software $1,668.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Mileage $18.48; Petty Cash, postage $7.25.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $67.40; Cole Papers, COVID supply $807.48, supply $56.81; CorTrust, supply $75.87; Darrington Water Conditioning, SS tank $24.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $539.32; Reinhart Foodservice, FFVP $1,030.90, COVID supply $115.11, food $4,183.24, supply $201.63; Walmart, food $13.30; Woony Foods, food $44.03, FFVP $200.59.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Prom was held on April 10th, including after prom.

• The staff decided to withdraw from the current health care provision group NPIP, and become members of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota group.

• Track and Golf have begun having contests.

• FFA State Competition takes place April 11th – 13th. Good Luck to those qualified participants.

• Potential Summer Projects include: new flooring in the elementary bathroom, including the preschool bathroom; New floor coverings in the central office area; look at the roof for an assessment; boiler work.

• The World Classrooms trip to Washington DC is still on and scheduled for a middle of June departure. The group will be holding a meeting with all the travelers April 21st.

• Mrs. Vermeulen has scheduled all the Smarter Balanced testing throughout the month of April, beginning on April 8th.

• The last extra help day of the year is Friday, April 30.

Mrs. Vermeulen’s report stated:

• Preschool screening will be held on April 16th. No preschool will be held that day due to the screening. Letters were sent to eleven families. Two students did not attend preschool this year. Vermeulen has contacted those families to ask if their child will attend preschool during the 2021-2022 school year. No decision at this time. Format change: the preschool students are given the DIAL-R at the end of the school year to measure progress. The school is no longer administering it before they start school.

• The second COVID shot will be administered to staff on April 16.

• The spring concert will be held on April 27.

• Extra Help Day is April 30. Elementary staff have contacted parents regarding their desire to set up any parent meetings, either in person, phone call, e-mail or ZOOM.

• A webinar has been scheduled for K-12 math teachers regarding an assessment to monitor progress. The webinar is being hosted by the company that the school has purchased accelerated math/reading and STAR reading assessments.

• Smarter Balanced ELA and math testing has started. The science test for grades fifth, eighth and 11th has also started. All testing must be completed by May 7.

• Elementary DECLAM will be viewed virtually as opposed to a live audience. This event will take place on May 11.

Discussion Items: State FFA competitors had to qualify for Districts to participate, this was set by the State.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resolution to join the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the resignation of Kayla Vetter from the position of Title 1 teacher effective at the end of the 2020/2021 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the hiring of Garry Russell as band teacher (Woonsocket holds the contract) effective at the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for negotiations at 6:07 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:40 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School in the middle school computer lab.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:41 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair