By: admin

Published April 16, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 6, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer, Paul Larson, Steve Larson, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes as presented. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Application for a Road Approach Permit by Tyler Moore, located on the corner of 411th Avenue and 226th Street that will need to have a culvert. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to accept FEMA’s proposed reimbursement funds. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter the agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for a Bridge Improvement Grant for Bridge Preservation. The bridge structure number is 56-094-010, located over the James River on County Road 12/ 221st Street. All ayes; motion carried.

WEED BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to enter into a meeting as the Weed Board. Discussion was held regarding the updated noxious weed list which was run in the newspaper for two weeks. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared the Weed Board adjourned.

DAYNA OPSAHL AND MARLA FEISTNER

Dayna Opsahl, Marla Feistner, and Jennifer Fouberg were present to discuss options for Dayna to work both at the Sanborn County and Jerauld County nurse’s office locations.

GREG HENDERSON, DISTRICT III

Greg Henderson was present to give his yearly report and spoke with the board about any upcoming events that District III can aid the Board of Commissioners with moving forward.

PENNY FARRIS

Penny Farris presented the report of Tax-Exempt property and all of Sanborn County Owned property. Updates were also given to the board regarding the Director of Equalization’s office.

PAULA LINKE – 4-H LEADER

Paula Linke was present to give an update on the 4-H building addition plans. Plans were on hold due to COVID-19, but plans are now starting to move forward.

CITY OF WOONOSCKET

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter into the Law Enforcement Service Agreement with the City of Woonsocket. All ayes; motion carried.

COVID BONUS

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to issue a one-time bonus to all employees using COVID-19 funding. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,854,799.54

Register of Deeds $4,056.09

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

March Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,970.30

Auditor $6,302.33

Treasurer $6,464.77

States Attorney $5,750.65

Courthouse $3,346.62

Assessor $9,183.55

Register of Deeds $7,878.83

Sheriff $16,562.15

Public Welfare $1,307.11

Nurse $1,590.73

Ambulance $1,223.68

WIC $21.89

Extension Office $1,350.00

Weed $3,606.74

Drainage $190.70

Planning and Zoning $347.79

Road and Bridge $37,268.57

Emergency Management $725.12

First National Bank, State Remittance $2,436.23

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $19,799.82

AFLAC, Insurance $667.63

AFLAC, Insurance $160.00

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,571.96

Delta Dental, Insurance $409.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $330.08

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $37.11

VSP, Insurance $125.97

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $335.53

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $365.32

Colonial Life, Insurance $347.92

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $13,117.62

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $26.92

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,201.42

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $2,892.22

The Lodge at Deadwood, Travel and Conference $226.00

Cole’s Petroleum, Fuel $2,913.04

3-D Specialties, Supplies $172.05

Advance Drainage System, Supplies $20,522.00

Amazon, Supplies $94.44

AT&T, Phone Bill $172.88

Blue, Wheeler & Banks, Court Appointed Fees – L. Klich $1,750.14

Bound Tree, Supplies $408.48

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – R. Coleman $274.20

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP $1,743.00

Commercial Asphalt, Supplies $121.80

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

Express 2, Fuel $91.88

Fastenal, Supplies $472.61

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $318.86

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs $89.20

Jamie Miller, Supplies $10.07

Kami Moody, Meals and Mileage $240.87

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lincoln County Auditor, Mental Illness $253.20

Menard’s, Supplies $104.70

Midwest Fire & Safety, Services and Fees $297.00

Morgan Theeler, Court Appointed Fees – D. Gruenberger $778.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $870.87

Office Peeps, Supplies $137.66

Physicians Claims Company, Monthly Service Fee $193.54

Postmaster, Supplies $110.00

Quadient, Postage $119.41

Sanborn County Treasurer, Supplies $11.20

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $324.78

South Dakota Association of Highway Superintendent, Workshop Fees $150.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Workshop Fees $555.00

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Comp, Dues $746.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Vern Eide Ford, Repairs $775.28

Wheelco, Supplies $153.71

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.71

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County