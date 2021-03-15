By: admin

Published April 16, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

K. and L. Stach also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve March 1st, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on past due reports.

Sean Gromer and Joe Knutson turned in petitions for the opening of the trustee position. The election will be April 13th, 2021. New Business:

K. Stach discussed with the board about the surveillance cameras that were installed at the Fire Hall/Community Center. He showed the board members how they work. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Gromer, to reimburse K. Stach for the purchase of the surveillance cameras for the Fire Hall/Community Center.

The Board went over the water sample report.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters have been sent out.

Chada is going to call to get the asphalt break up on the east end of Main Street fixed.

Larson is resigning from her position as custodian. An ad will be placed in the paper for a custodian position.

No application was put in for the Maintenance Worker position. The Board will run an ad for it in the paper for two more weeks.

The backboard and hoop at the basketball court at Rossy Park will be replaced. The 4-H group is looking to replace one and the town will replace one. The town will purchase both and will be reimbursed by the 4-H group. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to purchase both backboards and hoops for Rossy Park.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Sanborn Weekly Journal – $185.14 – Advertising, Dawson Construction – $220.00 – Snow Removal, Santel Communications – $185.14 – Lift station – Phone – $45.90, Office – Internet – $80.50, Office – Phone – $28.24, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Kenny Stach – $255.49 – Reimbursement for Surveillance Cameras for Fire Hall/Community Center, South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems – $360.00 – Annual Dues.

The next board meeting will be held on April 6th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer