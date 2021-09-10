Barbara “Renee” Schuster

Sioux Falls

By:
Published September 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Barbara “Renee” Schuster, 77, of Sioux Falls, died on Sunday, Aug 29, 2021, at home with her husband, Garry, by her side.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 3, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Renee was born on Feb. 1, 1944, in Mitchell to Glenn and Kathleen (Knutson) Lucid.   She grew up on their family farm in Letcher, attended Jacobus Country School until 1952 when it closed, transferred to Letcher School and graduated in 1962.  Then, Renee embarked on her career in banking.

On Sept. 17, 1966, Renee was united in matrimony to Garry Schuster of Mitchell.  They relocated to Sioux Falls, and their first son was born.  Then they moved the family to Rapid, had their second son, and decided to relocate to Yankton to raise the boys.  Once the boys finished high school, the family moved back to Sioux Falls where Renee continued her career at Cortrust Bank until she retired in 2010, after 19 years of service.

Renee liked spending time with friends and family, relaxing outdoors, watching her TV soaps, and listening to country music.

Renee is survived by her husband, Garry; sons Troy (Kris) Schuster of St. Louis, Mo. and Cory (Kara) Schuster of Tea; four grandchildren; brother, Denny (Kay) Lucid of Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Kathleen Lucid.

