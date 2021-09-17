By: admin

Published September 17, 2021, in Obituaries

Marilyn D. Bonebrake, 86, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Edgewood Memory Care of Mitchell.

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Her family requests that all attendees wear a mask.

Marilyn was born March 18, 1935, to Walter and Reeka (Kroupenske) Mier at Centerville. Her family later moved to the Huron area. Marilyn graduated from Woonsocket High School.

On Dec. 6, 1953, Marilyn married Lloyd Bonebrake, and they made their home in Huron.

After high school, Marilyn started work at Randall’s Foods, where she worked for over 40 years. At the age of 65, she retired as an assistant manager of Coborn’s. After retirement, Marilyn enjoyed traveling with her husband and living in Arizona for a few years. After her husband passed away, Marilyn moved back to South Dakota in 2018. Marilyn enjoyed beading and loved shopping.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Deborah Spencer of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Diane (David) Fuhrman of Huron and Lyle (Angie) Bonebrake of Mesa, Ariz.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Kay Lidgett of Hill City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd; her siblings, Merlyn Mier and Patricia Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Eugene Lidgett.