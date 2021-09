By: admin

Published September 24, 2021, in Obituaries

Linda Frey, 75, of Letcher, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A Memorial for Linda Frey will be held over Zoom on Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

For video or telephone connection information, please contact scottbeuk@gmail.com or leave a message at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 605-996-7481. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.