Doris Case

Corsica

By:
Published September 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Doris Case, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Corsica.  

Funeral Services were held Friday, Sept. 3, at the Loomis Community Church in Loomis.  Burial was in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Doris Nadine Hickman was born on Feb. 22, 1926, to Enoch T. and Florence (Bonham) Hickman. She attended a country school in Mitchell and graduated from Letcher High School.

On May 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Donald (Jack) Case in Loomis. At this time, the couple chose to reside in Illinois. They moved to South Dakota in 1951 and farmed until they moved into Michell in 1965.  Doris worked at Commercial Bank for 28 years and retired in 1995.

In her free time, Doris loved cooking, baking, canning, gardening, watching the squirrels and birds in her backyard and spending time with her dog “Molly.” She was a kind and loving person. 

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Warren “Mike” (Karen) Case of Hermosa; Dwight (Jeanne) Case of Sioux Falls; Janice (Dave) Williams of Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Tina Case; son-in-law, Jon Roeder; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald L. Case; son, Marion L. Case; daughter, Jeannette Roeder; and great-grandson, Adalrik Anderson. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 13, 2021, 10:06 am
    Cloudy
    61°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 74%
    wind speed: 7 mph SE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021
    September 5, 2021 September 6, 2021 September 7, 2021 September 8, 2021 September 9, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 11, 2021
    September 12, 2021 September 13, 2021 September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 16, 2021 September 17, 2021 September 18, 2021
    September 19, 2021 September 20, 2021 September 21, 2021 September 22, 2021 September 23, 2021 September 24, 2021 September 25, 2021
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 