Published September 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Doris Case, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Corsica.

Funeral Services were held Friday, Sept. 3, at the Loomis Community Church in Loomis. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Doris Nadine Hickman was born on Feb. 22, 1926, to Enoch T. and Florence (Bonham) Hickman. She attended a country school in Mitchell and graduated from Letcher High School.

On May 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Donald (Jack) Case in Loomis. At this time, the couple chose to reside in Illinois. They moved to South Dakota in 1951 and farmed until they moved into Michell in 1965. Doris worked at Commercial Bank for 28 years and retired in 1995.

In her free time, Doris loved cooking, baking, canning, gardening, watching the squirrels and birds in her backyard and spending time with her dog “Molly.” She was a kind and loving person.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Warren “Mike” (Karen) Case of Hermosa; Dwight (Jeanne) Case of Sioux Falls; Janice (Dave) Williams of Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Tina Case; son-in-law, Jon Roeder; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald L. Case; son, Marion L. Case; daughter, Jeannette Roeder; and great-grandson, Adalrik Anderson.