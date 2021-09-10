By: admin

Published September 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Myrna Moore, 87, of Artesian, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in hospice care in the home of her daughter, Cheryl Schmit, rural Artesian.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Myrna Irene Moschell was born April 29, 1934, at Howard, to William and Alma (Stangohr) Moschell. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard, and was confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard, where she attended Luther League during high school. She attended grade school at Roswell and graduated from Fedora High School in 1952. Myrna attended General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison and graduated with a teaching degree in 1954. While in college, she pitched for an unbeaten Howard softball team. She taught third grade at Hurley for four years and was a member of the South Dakota Education Association.

Myrna married Howard Moore at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard on Dec. 21, 1957. To this union, four children were born. Howard and Myrna raised their four children in Artesian and moved to Mitchell in 2012.

Myrna was a member of First Lutheran Church in Artesian. She was a Ladies Aid member and taught Sunday school. She had a talent for hairstyling and cooking, especially gravy and Easter bunny cakes.

Myrna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard; daughter, Chloe (Mads) Andenas of Howard; stepdaughter, Kirsten (Reggie) Aligada of St. Paul, Minn.; sons, Jerry (Pam) Moore of Artesian and Roger (Judy) Moore of Minong, Wis.; daughter, Cheryl (Roger) Schmit of Artesian; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Elda Briggs of Kokomo, Ind.; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Moschell of Kenosha, Wis.; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Moschell, Raeburn Moore, and Mary Bechen.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alan, Harold and wife Delores, and Bill and wife Karen; sisters, Ardath Walker and her husband, Sterne, and Deloris Nelson and her husband, Bob; brothers-in-law, Raman Briggs, Melvin Moore, Earl Moore and his wife, Bonnie, and Howard Bechen and his wife, Marge; and nephews, James Moschell and Larry Walker.