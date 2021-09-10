By: admin

Published September 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Paul William Plagmann, 84, of Mitchell, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Firesteel Healthcare Community. His wife, Marilyn “Midge” Plagmann, 79, of Mitchell, died March 25, 2020, at Firesteel Healthcare Community.

Memorial services for Paul and Marilyn will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at First Lutheran Church with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at First Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Paul William Plagmann, son of Eldon and Marie (Smith) Plagmann, was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Mitchell. He attended school in Alexandria, graduating from Alexandria High School in 1954. Paul served in the SD National Guard from 1953 to 1967.

Marilyn “Midge” Plagmann, daughter of Roy and Emma (Jarabek) Jacobson, was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Sanborn County. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1958.

Paul and Marilyn were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 1958, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. The couple made their home in Mitchell. While in Mitchell, Paul was employed in the grocery business, and Midge was a sales clerk at Newberry’s Department Store and also an usher for the Corn Palace. They later moved to Huron. Paul continued in the grocery business and Midge was employed at the Osborn Clothing Store. The couple then moved to Yankton, where Paul again continued in the grocery business and Midge was employed at Bomgaars Supply.

In 1975, the couple purchased and started operating the Twin Lake Resort near Woonsocket. Their business included a restaurant, convenience store and bait shop. They sold their business in September of 1993 and made their home in Mitchell. While in Mitchell, Paul was employed with the Maintenance Department for the Mitchell Public Schools, and later, they both managed Musick Apartments for 15 years before retiring.

Paul enjoyed fishing and hunting. Midge enjoyed fishing, reading and crocheting.

They were both members of First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Midge was involved in the Elizabeth Circle at the church. Paul was active in the SD Jaycees and served as State Vice President.

Grateful for having shared their lives are two children, Michelle Garnett, of Rapid City, and Michael (Amy) Plagmann, of Mitchell; two grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; Paul’s sister, Carmen Johnson of Mitchell; and Marilyn’s brother, Kenneth Jacobson of Aberdeen.

They were preceded in death by a grandson, Bryce Engleman; all their parents; Paul’s sister, Eldonna Thompson; and Paul’s brother-in-law, Les Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church or Mitchell Hospice.