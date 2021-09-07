By: admin

Published September 7, 2021, in Obituaries

Kenneth Swearingen Jr., 62, of Huron, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

His memorial service was Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Kenneth Swearingen was born Jan. 21, 1959, to Kenneth Leroy Swearingen and Norma Jean (Foster) Swearingen, Huron. He was raised and attended school in Huron.

After school, Kenny held jobs in construction and lock-smithing. He was known for his concrete work and his locksmithing abilities. He loved working with his hands, woodworking, construction, drawing and helping others. He loved fishing, camping, and riding his bike and ATV.

Kenneth is survived by his sons, Greg Swearingen and Jason Swearingen; five grandchildren, Teagen, Logan and Annabel, Jaslyn and Levi, all of Woonsocket; sisters, Ellen Fildes of Huron, Ruby Bornitz of Huron and Dorothy (Jeff) Mann of Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gail (Mike) Jensen; brother, Wallace Haerer; aunts and uncles, Dorinda Salter, Marvin and Lucille Coil, Mary and Lee Fildes, and Benny Foster; cousin, Lanor Salter; and brother-in-law, Stacy Fildes.