Published January 4, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the SCW Blackhawks traveled to Plankinton for a doubleheader against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans. The night started with the junior varsity girls’ game and the first loss of the night for the Lady Blackhawks. The final score was SCW 19, MVP 35.

The JV boys’ game was up next, and they endured a difficult loss, as well. Their final score was SCW 24, MVP 48.

The varsity games continued a night of struggles for the Blackhawks. The varsity girls played first and suffered a loss with a final score of 33-65.

The varsity boys ended the evening with the final loss of the night and a final score of SCW 30, MVP 74.

After the games in Plankinton, the Blackhawks took a break for the Christmas holiday. The girls’ next action was at the Huron Holiday Classic scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29. The boys were also scheduled to participate in the Classic, but their games were planned for Wednesday, Dec. 30. There was a snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday, so readers will have to look in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal to find out whether the games took place or not.

Next week, both teams host Bridgewater-Emery for a doubleheader at Sanborn Central on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The games will be broadcast on the Sanborn Central School channel on Santel.

