Published December 10, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) Court Holy Heart served a “thank you” breakfast of egg bake, fruit and muffins this past Sunday at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in appreciation of support of the CDA activities and fundraisers. During the breakfast, the winner of the raffle drawing for a quilt made and donated to support Fr. Paul Nereparampil’s mission work in India was drawn and won by Connie Swenson.

