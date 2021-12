By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Monday, Nov. 29, several quilters from Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church traveled to the Mitchell Area Safehouse where Pastor John met them. Thirty-seven quilts were donated – 25 were for young children and teenagers to be presented to families in Christmas baskets. Pastor Anderson blessed the quilts and those who would receive them. Afterwards, the quilters and Pastor Anderson enjoyed lunch at The Depot.

