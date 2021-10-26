Coffee chats help solve congestion problem at Woonsocket Elementary School

By:
Published October 26, 2021, in Headline News, School

What better way to solve problems than with a coffee chat? The Woonsocket Elementary kindergarten  and first graders have been doing just that. Under the guidance of Mrs. Pauly and “the other” Mrs. Polly, the kids have been gathering and tackling issues that they see in life and school. Because Mrs. Pauly’s kindergarten classroom theme for the year is coffee and Mrs. Polly’s first grade classroom theme is donuts, they have been calling these meet ups “coffee chats.”

 Realizing that the rush at the end of the school day was leading to kids getting hurt and items being left behind, the kids came up with a stop light theory for dismissal. After coming up with a dismissal idea, the classes presented their ideas to Mr. Weber. Once approved, they informed all of the other teachers about the plan. Each day, one child from kindergarten and one child from first grade goes through and dismisses the preschool through sixth grade classes. This helps the flow at the end of the day from becoming a “traffic jam.” Stay tuned for more problem-solving coffee chats!

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 28, 2021, 11:33 pm
    Clear
    43°F
    real feel: 36°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 