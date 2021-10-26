By: admin

Published October 26, 2021, in Headline News, School

What better way to solve problems than with a coffee chat? The Woonsocket Elementary kindergarten and first graders have been doing just that. Under the guidance of Mrs. Pauly and “the other” Mrs. Polly, the kids have been gathering and tackling issues that they see in life and school. Because Mrs. Pauly’s kindergarten classroom theme for the year is coffee and Mrs. Polly’s first grade classroom theme is donuts, they have been calling these meet ups “coffee chats.”

Realizing that the rush at the end of the school day was leading to kids getting hurt and items being left behind, the kids came up with a stop light theory for dismissal. After coming up with a dismissal idea, the classes presented their ideas to Mr. Weber. Once approved, they informed all of the other teachers about the plan. Each day, one child from kindergarten and one child from first grade goes through and dismisses the preschool through sixth grade classes. This helps the flow at the end of the day from becoming a “traffic jam.” Stay tuned for more problem-solving coffee chats!

